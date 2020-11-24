SHS Bass Club competes at Lake Whitney

E-T Staff Report

The Stephenville High School Bass Club recently competed at Lake Whitney.

Five out of the 10 teams landed fish. There were a total of 200 teams competing.

Clayton Easter and Mason Barney finished third by catching five fish for a total weight of 13.57 pounds. Each received a $250 scholarship.

Ben Kirbo and Coy Eakin finished in 10th place with five fish weighing a total of 11.25 pounds.

Jaxten Grove and Gavin Williams took 34th place with two fish at a total of 5.67 pounds.

Mason Haynes took 55th place with two fish at 3.45 pounds.

Corbin Poston was in 68th place with one fish weighing 2.43 pounds.

The teams caught 215 fish overall at an average weight of 2.45 pounds.

The SHS Bass Club is off through the holidays and will resume competition in February when they fish at Lake Granbury.