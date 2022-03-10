Three Jackets powerlifters qualify for state

Empire-Tribune Staff

The Stephenville High School boys powerlifting team competed at the regional meet held Tuesday at Kennedale.

The Jackets had three competitors qualify for the state meet scheduled for March 26 in Abilene.

The Jackets came in sixth out of 25 teams.

Following are the regional results:

• Tyler Tucker: 1st Place in 275, State Qualifier

• Logan Davis: 2nd Place in SHW, State Qualifier

• Ruben Reyes: 2nd Place in 181, State Qualifier

• Mason Butchee: 7th Place in 275

• Gavyn Sharp: 11th Place in SHW

• Taylor Bennett: 11th Place in 220