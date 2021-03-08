SHS powerlifters bring home medals from regional competition

E-T staff report

The Stephenville High School girls powerlifting team recently took part in regional competition held Sunday at Del Valle High School.

Following are the results for SHS:

• First place: Ariana Rosati-Floyd

• Third place: Amiah Rodriguez

• Fourth place: Lila Richards

• Fourth place: Maddie Durant

• Sixth place: Adela Ortega

• Seventh place: Daisy Leija

• Seventh place: Kenna Cashon

• Seventh place: Caris Howell

• Seventh place: Carolina Soto

• 12th place: Leslie Kozak