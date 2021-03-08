SHS powerlifters bring home medals from regional competition
E-T staff report
The Stephenville High School girls powerlifting team recently took part in regional competition held Sunday at Del Valle High School.
Following are the results for SHS:
• First place: Ariana Rosati-Floyd
• Third place: Amiah Rodriguez
• Fourth place: Lila Richards
• Fourth place: Maddie Durant
• Sixth place: Adela Ortega
• Seventh place: Daisy Leija
• Seventh place: Kenna Cashon
• Seventh place: Caris Howell
• Seventh place: Carolina Soto
• 12th place: Leslie Kozak