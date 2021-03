E-T staff report

Stephenville High School recently hosted a powerlifting meet.

The following girls qualified for the Regional Meet scheduled for Friday, March 5, in Dublin:

• Daisy Leija

• Amiah Rodriguez

• Kenna Cashon

• Lila Richards

• Leslie Kozok

• Caris Howell

• Ariana Rosati-Floyd

• Maddie Durant

• Carolina Soto

• Adela Ortega