Bees win Bi-District title
The Stephenville varsity volleyball team walked onto the court as District Champs in their game against Gatesville last Tuesday night and off the court on Monday with the Bi-District title.
Stephenville kicked off playoffs on Monday against Vernon at Graham High School.
The Bees came away with the Bi-District title with wins of 25-13, 25-16 and 25-8.
Last week Tuesday, the Honeybees knocked the Lady Hornets out in three sets — 25-13, 25-9 and 25-17 — securing a win for their final home district game.
Stephenville had a total of 34 kills with front middle No. 12 Keirstyn Carlton having 10 of those along with nine from District MVP No. 5 Landri Withers, seven from No. 10 Jaylee Matthews, five from No. 17 Emma Giddings, and three from No. 6 Audrey Brandon.
Total aces include two each from Macie Sheets and Keirstyn Carlton along with one from Jaylee Matthews.
On Friday, the Bees faced the Crawford Pirates in a non-conference matchup, coming away with a 3-0 victory with matches of 25-17, 25-20 and 25-17.
The Bees advance into the playoffs with a 30-10 record overall and 9-0 in district play.
Next up, the Bees will face the winner of the Springtown Porcupines vs. Young Women's Leadership Academy Owls matchup, which was scheduled for Tuesday night.