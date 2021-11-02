Bees win Bi-District title

Maci Guay

Special to the Empire-Tribune

The Stephenville varsity volleyball team walked onto the court as District Champs in their game against Gatesville last Tuesday night and off the court on Monday with the Bi-District title.

Stephenville kicked off playoffs on Monday against Vernon at Graham High School.

The Bees came away with the Bi-District title with wins of 25-13, 25-16 and 25-8.

Last week Tuesday, the Honeybees knocked the Lady Hornets out in three sets — 25-13, 25-9 and 25-17 — securing a win for their final home district game.

Stephenville had a total of 34 kills with front middle No. 12 Keirstyn Carlton having 10 of those along with nine from District MVP No. 5 Landri Withers, seven from No. 10 Jaylee Matthews, five from No. 17 Emma Giddings, and three from No. 6 Audrey Brandon.

Total aces include two each from Macie Sheets and Keirstyn Carlton along with one from Jaylee Matthews.

On Friday, the Bees faced the Crawford Pirates in a non-conference matchup, coming away with a 3-0 victory with matches of 25-17, 25-20 and 25-17.

The Bees advance into the playoffs with a 30-10 record overall and 9-0 in district play.

Next up, the Bees will face the winner of the Springtown Porcupines vs. Young Women's Leadership Academy Owls matchup, which was scheduled for Tuesday night.