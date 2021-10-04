Honeybees outlast Glen Rose in 5

Jay Hinton

For the Empire-Tribune

GLEN ROSE — Stephenville senior Landri Withers recorded a double-double with 23 kills,13 digs and three blocks in leading No. 18 Honeybees to a 25-18, 28-30, 18-25, 25-19, 15-9 District 6-4A victory over Glen Rose on Friday night at Tiger Arena.

Jaylee Matthews and Kennedy Coffee also had double-doubles with 29 assists and 15 digs, and 19 assists and 12 digs, respectively.

With the win, the Honeybees improve to 22-10 overall and 2-0 in league play.

The Honeybees won the first set but found themselves with their backs to the wall as the Lady Tigers (21-11, 1-1) won the next two sets and led 14-9 in the fourth before the Honeybees battled back.

Stephenville eventually led 19-18 in the fourth, and they were the benefactors of five consecutive Glen Rose hitting errors to go on to win the fourth set to force the decisive fifth.

The Honeybees got off to a 4-0 start in the fifth set and never looked back. Glen Rose cut the lead to 5-4, but Stephenville answered with six consecutive points to put the set well out of reach.

Behind the trio with double-doubles, Audrey Brandon had 10 kills and six blocks, while Keirstyn Carlton added 11 kills and two blocks. Leddy Rae Guinn led the Honeybees with 23 digs.

Matti Young had a double-double with 21 digs and 16 kills, while Gabrielle Bordeaux and Aimee Flippen added 14 and 12 kills, respectively. Cam Hinton led the Lady Tigers with 26 digs, and Avery Gray had 43 assists.

The Honeybees are back in action Tuesday at 6 p.m. when they host Lampasas (11-21, 0-2) in a district contest.