Bees drop match to Lorena

Maci Guay

Special to the E-T

The Stephenville Honeybees fell short in a match against the Lorena Leopards on Tuesday night at Stephenville High School.

The Bees took a 1-3 loss without their back-to-back district MVP, Landri Withers (No. 5) competing with them. Withers supported from the sidelines with an injury and is expected to be back on the court with her teammates around Sept. 10.

Despite the loss, the effort and drive from Stephenville was still there. Each set was close, and both teams kept the scoreboard busy by scoring at least 20 points in each.

Lorena won the first set with a close score of 26-24. Stephenville ran 5 points short in the second, 25-20, but showed some strength in the third set and secured a 20-25 win.

The ball went into play six times after both teams hit 25 points. Stephenville fought hard, but ended up taking the loss in the final set, 29-27.

“We need to work on not getting too comfortable and taking care of business," said head coach Shay Douglas. "The kids continued to fight, but we have girls coming in, and they’re working hard, so it’s gonna turn around.”