Bees take third at Granbury tourney; advance to 14-3 on season

Maci Guay

Special to the E-T

The Stephenville High School Honeybees took third place out of 32 teams at the Classic Chevrolet Tournament in Granbury last weekend to advance to 14-3 on the season.

In the Bees' Friday win over Joshua, 2-0, Coach Shay Douglas reached her 100th win at Stephenville.

According to previous Empire-Tribune reports, Douglas was hired in 2018 from a field of six candidates as the team’s new head coach after the retirement of longtime coach Fran Metzger.

In 2003, Metzger’s Honeybees won the only state volleyball championship in SHS history, with Douglas (then Shay Gracy) as one of the key players. Douglas, an all-state performer who also earned academic all-state recognition as a Honeybee, had been the head volleyball coach at Giddings the previous four years.

At the Granbury tournament, the Bees came away with a record of 7-2. The results are:

• 6A East View: 2-0

• 6A FW Paschal: 2-0

• 5A Midlothian: 0-2

• 5A Joshua: 2-0

• 6A Lewisville: 2-0

• 6A El Paso Eastlake: 2-1

• 5A Midlothian: 2-1

• 4A Hereford: 0-2

• 6A Waco Midway: 2-1

Earlier in the week, the Honeybees played their first official home game in the new Stephenville High School gym, and took a victory against the Godley Wildcats 3-0 on Tuesday.

The Honeybees did not allow the Wildcats to score more than 20 points in each set the entire game.

Stephenville began the game with powerful determination, and took the lead in the first set with a score of 25-19. In the second set, they struggled a bit with maintaining possession of the ball but pulled off a second win, 25-17. The Bees wrapped up the game by sealing their triumph in the third set with a score of 25-20.

“We started making a lot of errors in the second set, but then we got it together towards the end of the second set,” said senior Macie Sheets.

The Bees' next match was Tuesday against the Midlothian Panthers. Following Tuesday's match, the Bees are on the road again to face Boyd and Peaster, both at Peaster, on Friday.