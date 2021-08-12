Bees beat Burleson in season opener

Maci Guay
Special to the Empire-Tribune

The Stephenville varsity volleyball team kicked off its season on Tuesday with a win against Burleson, 3-1, at the Tarleton Wisdom Volleyball Gym.

Stephenville's Kennedy Coffee (No. 4) slams the ball across the net toward Burleson defenders during a set of the Honeybees' season opening win on Tuesday at Tarleton Wisdom Volleyball Gym. Looking on at right are teammates Kierstyn Carlton (No. 12) and Jaylee Mathews (No. 10).

The Honeybees won the first two sets, 27-25 and 25-16, but lost the third by a close score of 24-26. They wrapped up the match by securing their victory in the fourth set with a score of 25-16.

The varsity team has eight hardworking seniors playing this year. The senior captains of the team are outside hitter and back-to-back district MVP Landri Withers, libero Reese Wyers, and setter and outside hitter Jaylee Mathews.

Senior captain, outside hitter and back-to-back district MVP Landri Withers dives for the ball during Tuesday's season-opening match against Burleson at Tarleton Wisdom Volleyball Gym.

Head volleyball coach Shay Douglas said she is optimistic about the players and sees a lot of potential for this season.

“I think we’re starting off in a good spot defensively. We graduated some big offensive players so we’re filling some spots there," Douglas said. "Ultimately, as a team, I feel like we’re headed in the right direction.”

Stephenville's Kierstyn Carlton (No. 12) and Kennedy Coffee (No. 4) go up for the block against Burleson during Tuesday's match. The Bees won in four sets.

The Honeybees play their next match against the Godley Wildcats at the Tarleton Wisdom Gym starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Stephenville is ready to see these girls accomplish great things on the court.