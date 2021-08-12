Bees beat Burleson in season opener

Maci Guay

Special to the Empire-Tribune

The Stephenville varsity volleyball team kicked off its season on Tuesday with a win against Burleson, 3-1, at the Tarleton Wisdom Volleyball Gym.

The Honeybees won the first two sets, 27-25 and 25-16, but lost the third by a close score of 24-26. They wrapped up the match by securing their victory in the fourth set with a score of 25-16.

The varsity team has eight hardworking seniors playing this year. The senior captains of the team are outside hitter and back-to-back district MVP Landri Withers, libero Reese Wyers, and setter and outside hitter Jaylee Mathews.

Head volleyball coach Shay Douglas said she is optimistic about the players and sees a lot of potential for this season.

“I think we’re starting off in a good spot defensively. We graduated some big offensive players so we’re filling some spots there," Douglas said. "Ultimately, as a team, I feel like we’re headed in the right direction.”

The Honeybees play their next match against the Godley Wildcats at the Tarleton Wisdom Gym starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Stephenville is ready to see these girls accomplish great things on the court.