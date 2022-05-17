Stephenville girls 2nd as team in 4A state track

Stephenville's girls team ran, threw and vaulted its way to a second-place finish at the state track and field meet Thursday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

The Honeybees earned silver with 43 points in the Class 4A girls team standings. Canyon won the team title with 70, while Waxahachie Life finished just behind Stephenville with 42⅓.

Keirstyn Carlton, a freshman, got the Honeybees started.

On Thursday, she picked up the Big Country’s first medal in the Class 4A girls high jump. Carlton cleared a height of 5 feet, 2 inches to win bronze.

Brownsboro’s Khyra Garrett and Bridge City’s Caryss Carpenter also cleared 5-2, but Carlton did it in fewer attempts to earn a spot on the podium.

“It feels good,” Carlton said. “It does.”

Caroline Peterson of Comal Piper won first place (5-6), while Kendall Lemm of Boerne got silver (5-5).

Two weeks prior to state, Carlton was second at the Region I-4A meet with a height of 5-4, behind Big Spring’s Niomi Wines, who cleared 5-5.

This time, though, Carlton got the better of Wines, who finished ninth at 5-0.

Stephenville assistant track coach Shay Douglas was impressed with the freshman’s grit, despite this being her first trip to state.

“It’s awesome when you get a freshman here and they’re able to handle the pressure of the big moment,” Douglas said. “She’s used to playing on big stages in other sports, so I think that helped her here. She put the work in and she deserved it.”

The Honeybees weren’t done medaling.

Senior Jaylee Matthews next threw a distance of 149 feet, 10 inches to earn the Honeybees a silver medal in girls discus.

Matthews' goal was to break the school record (150-0), but she fell short by 2 inches. Still, she rose to the occasion and logged eight points for her team.

"I'm not usually that consistent," Matthews said. "It just went good. I was nervous at first, but my first throw was pretty decent. After that, I was pretty calm."

Keidra Mills ended the field session with a bronze medal, clearing 12 feet on her second try in the pole vault. Smithville's Nikolette Schmidt also cleared 12 on her second try before both failed to clear 12-6, so they shared third place.

Stephenville didn't let up on the track, either.

Junior Tori Cameron earned silver in the 100-meter dash, finishing in 11.78 seconds — just .04 behind first place Ja'Naria Jackson of Terrell. Cameron was also a part of the Honeybees' 400 relay team that finished in third place at 47.98. That team included Matthews, Reese Weyers and Marin Copeland.

Because of her verbal commitment to play soccer at Tarleton State, Cameron doesn't plan to run track next year. Going out with two medals is special for the junior.

"This is my last year that I was going to be able to do this," Cameron said. "I don't want to mess anything up, so I'm extremely excited."