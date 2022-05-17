Kirbo wins gold in pole vault

While the girls had the better team finish, senior Ben Kirbo had Stephenville’s only gold medal at the state track meet held last week in Austin.

Kirbo won the boys pole vault title on his first jump.

The senior cleared 15 feet and won the title when Pleasanton’s Preston Pilgrim and Argyle’s Mitchell Thompson missed at 15-3. Both Pilgrim and Thompson had misses in earlier rounds and Kirbo didn’t, so Kirbo clinched the title before he even attempted his next jump.

“I was ready to go,” Kirbo said. “It’s amazing. Two-time state champion, football and track. I couldn’t have asked for a better senior year.”

Though unneeded to win the state title, Kirbo also cleared 16 feet. His day ended when he couldn’t clear 16-3.

Kirbo, also a standout defensive back on Stephenville’s state championship-winning football team, will compete in pole vault at Texas Christian University.

He believes his experiences at both state track and football will help him be a strong competitor at the collegiate track and field level.

“It will be a different atmosphere for me, so it’s going to be awesome,” Kirbo said. “I’m going to enjoy it."