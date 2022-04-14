Yellow Jackets, Honeybees are district track and field champs

Special to the Empire-Tribune
The Stephenville High School boys and girls track teams were named district champs after competition on Monday and Tuesday at Gatesville.

District 6-4A Track & Field Results

Raj Gautam is your 800-meter district champ.
Girls sprint relay district champs (Reese Weyers, Marin Copeland, Jaylee Matthews, Mackenzie Gonzales).
Tate Maruska is the district champ in the 100.
Victoria Cameron is your district champ in the 100 meter.
Bees 4X200 are the district champs. (Reese Weyers, Marin Copeland, Kennedy Coffee, Mackenzie Gonzales)
Jaylee Matthews district champ 300 hurdles.
Mitchell Pack 400 dash district champ.
Mile Relay district champs (Jaylee Matthews, Reese Weyers, Kennedy Coffee, Marin Copeland).
Mile Relay District Champs (Coy Eakin, Mitchell Pack, Brad Beaty, Christopher Foster).
Maddie Durant District Champ at 35’ 6” in shot put.
Jaylee Matthews District Champ in discus at 144’ 8”.
Coy Eakin is the District Champ in long jump and triple jump.
Ben Kirbo wins District in Pole Vault at 15’ 6”.
Creece Brister wins district in both the shot put and discus.
Ryder Lambert wins District in high jump.

Team Scores

Varsity Girls

1. Stephenville 200; 2. Glen Rose 168; 3. Gatesville 123.5; 4. Brownwood 77; 5. Lampasas 45.5

Individual Events

(Stephenville athletes only)

100 Meters

1. Victoria Cameron, 12.09; 4. K’Ce Johnson, 12.99; 6. Leddy Guinn, 13.36

200 Meters

3. MacKenzie Gonzalez, 26.96

400 Meters

3. Madi Rust, 1:05.00

800 Meters

4. Riley McGee, 2:32.25

1600 Meters

6. Cameron Plaxco, 6:16.04

3200 Meters

6. Cameron Plaxco, 13:44.58

100 Meter Hurdles

2. Lila Richards, 16.44; 3. K’Ce Johnson, 16.83; 5. Meling Wake, 17.28

300 Meter Hurdles

1. Jaylee Matthews, 46.50; 2. Lila Richards, 48.66; 4. Riley McGee, 50.33

4x100 Meters

1. Victoria Cameron, Marin Copeland, Reese Weyers, Jaylee Matthews, 51.14

4x200 Meters

1. Kennedy Coffee, Mackenzie Gonzalez, Marin Copeland, Reese Weyers, 1:47.88

4x400 Meters

1. Jaylee Matthews, Kennedy Coffee, Marin Copeland, Reese Weyers, 4:10.23

Long Jump

2. Landri Withers, 17-0; 5. Kennedy Coffee 16-2 1/2

Shot Put

1. Maddie Durant, 35-6 1/2; 5. Madyson Powell, 30-8; 6. Ariana Rosati, 30-7

Discus

1. Jaylee Matthews, 144-8; 2. Kallyn McKinney, 95-11

Triple Jump

3. Melling Wadem 33-6 1/2

High Jump

2. Keirstyn Carlton, 5-0; 4. Land Withers, 4-10, 11-6

Pole Vault

1. Keidra Mills

Team Scores

Varsity Boys

1. Stephenville 254; 2. Gatesville 167; 3. Brownwood 110; 4. Lampasas 45; 5. Glen Rose 38

Individual Events

(Stephenville athletes only)

100 Meters

1. Tate Maruska, 11.14

200 Meters

3. Tate Maruska, 23.05

400 Meters

1. Mitchell Pack, 52.78; 4. Alex Loyola, 54.31

800 Meters

1. Rojish Gautam, 2:06.22; 3. Janez Esquivel, 2:08.80

1600 Meters

3. Eduardo Juarez, 4:50.55; 4. Rojish Gautam, 4:56.04; 5. Janez Esquivel, 4:58.04

3200 Meters

2. Eduardo Juarez, 10:40.21; 3. Mitchell Pack, 11:10.39

110 Meter Hurdles

2. Wyatt Kreuz, 15.99; 3. Justin Stephens, 16.05

300 Meter Hurdles

2. Wyatt Kreuz, 43.62; 5. Austin Jergins, 43.68

4x100 Meters

2. Christopher Foster, Coy Eakin, Ryder Lambert, Tate Maruska, 43.87

4x200 Meters

2. Christopher Foster, Ryner Lambert, Coy Eakin, Brad Beaty, 1:32.16

4x400 Meters

1. Coy Eakin, Brad Beaty, Christopher Foster, Mitchell Pack, 3:31.88

Long Jump

1. Coy Eakin, 20-10; 3. Noah Bullion, 20-6; 6. Tate Maruska, 19-9 1/2

Shot Put

1. Creece Brister, 48-3 1/4; 3. Reese Young, 45-5 1/4; 4. Mason Butchee, 45-3

Discus

1. Creece Brister, 146-8; 2. Taylor Bennett, 139-10; 4. Camden McKinney, 132-0

Triple Jump

1. Coy Eakin, 43-0; 4. Tristian Gentry, 41-1 1/4

High Jump

1. Ryder Lambert, 6-2; 6. Tristian Gentry, 5-8

Pole Vault

1. Ben Kirbo, 14-0; 2. Eric Hitola, 12-6; 4. Tate Maruska, 10-6