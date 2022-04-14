Yellow Jackets, Honeybees are district track and field champs
District 6-4A Track & Field Results
Team Scores
Varsity Girls
1. Stephenville 200; 2. Glen Rose 168; 3. Gatesville 123.5; 4. Brownwood 77; 5. Lampasas 45.5
Individual Events
(Stephenville athletes only)
100 Meters
1. Victoria Cameron, 12.09; 4. K’Ce Johnson, 12.99; 6. Leddy Guinn, 13.36
200 Meters
3. MacKenzie Gonzalez, 26.96
400 Meters
3. Madi Rust, 1:05.00
800 Meters
4. Riley McGee, 2:32.25
1600 Meters
6. Cameron Plaxco, 6:16.04
3200 Meters
6. Cameron Plaxco, 13:44.58
100 Meter Hurdles
2. Lila Richards, 16.44; 3. K’Ce Johnson, 16.83; 5. Meling Wake, 17.28
300 Meter Hurdles
1. Jaylee Matthews, 46.50; 2. Lila Richards, 48.66; 4. Riley McGee, 50.33
4x100 Meters
1. Victoria Cameron, Marin Copeland, Reese Weyers, Jaylee Matthews, 51.14
4x200 Meters
1. Kennedy Coffee, Mackenzie Gonzalez, Marin Copeland, Reese Weyers, 1:47.88
4x400 Meters
1. Jaylee Matthews, Kennedy Coffee, Marin Copeland, Reese Weyers, 4:10.23
Long Jump
2. Landri Withers, 17-0; 5. Kennedy Coffee 16-2 1/2
Shot Put
1. Maddie Durant, 35-6 1/2; 5. Madyson Powell, 30-8; 6. Ariana Rosati, 30-7
Discus
1. Jaylee Matthews, 144-8; 2. Kallyn McKinney, 95-11
Triple Jump
3. Melling Wadem 33-6 1/2
High Jump
2. Keirstyn Carlton, 5-0; 4. Land Withers, 4-10, 11-6
Pole Vault
1. Keidra Mills
Team Scores
Varsity Boys
1. Stephenville 254; 2. Gatesville 167; 3. Brownwood 110; 4. Lampasas 45; 5. Glen Rose 38
Individual Events
(Stephenville athletes only)
100 Meters
1. Tate Maruska, 11.14
200 Meters
3. Tate Maruska, 23.05
400 Meters
1. Mitchell Pack, 52.78; 4. Alex Loyola, 54.31
800 Meters
1. Rojish Gautam, 2:06.22; 3. Janez Esquivel, 2:08.80
1600 Meters
3. Eduardo Juarez, 4:50.55; 4. Rojish Gautam, 4:56.04; 5. Janez Esquivel, 4:58.04
3200 Meters
2. Eduardo Juarez, 10:40.21; 3. Mitchell Pack, 11:10.39
110 Meter Hurdles
2. Wyatt Kreuz, 15.99; 3. Justin Stephens, 16.05
300 Meter Hurdles
2. Wyatt Kreuz, 43.62; 5. Austin Jergins, 43.68
4x100 Meters
2. Christopher Foster, Coy Eakin, Ryder Lambert, Tate Maruska, 43.87
4x200 Meters
2. Christopher Foster, Ryner Lambert, Coy Eakin, Brad Beaty, 1:32.16
4x400 Meters
1. Coy Eakin, Brad Beaty, Christopher Foster, Mitchell Pack, 3:31.88
Long Jump
1. Coy Eakin, 20-10; 3. Noah Bullion, 20-6; 6. Tate Maruska, 19-9 1/2
Shot Put
1. Creece Brister, 48-3 1/4; 3. Reese Young, 45-5 1/4; 4. Mason Butchee, 45-3
Discus
1. Creece Brister, 146-8; 2. Taylor Bennett, 139-10; 4. Camden McKinney, 132-0
Triple Jump
1. Coy Eakin, 43-0; 4. Tristian Gentry, 41-1 1/4
High Jump
1. Ryder Lambert, 6-2; 6. Tristian Gentry, 5-8
Pole Vault
1. Ben Kirbo, 14-0; 2. Eric Hitola, 12-6; 4. Tate Maruska, 10-6