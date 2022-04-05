Kirbo sets school pole vault record

Carson Field
Abilene Reporter-News

Stephenville track athlete Ben Kirbo made history Thursday.

Stephenville track athlete Ben Kirbo made history Thursday when he broke the school’s pole vault record at the Colonel Mobley Optimist Relays, clearing a height of 16-2.

The senior broke the school’s pole vault record at the Colonel Mobley Optimist Relays, clearing a height of 16-2. The previous record — set in 1994 by Jason Bragg — was 16 feet.

Kirbo had to sit out the 2021 track season because of an injury, but he’s come back stronger than ever. Earlier in the year, he went 15-6 at a meet at Abilene Christian University in Abilene.

“Ben is an extremely hard worker and a great kid,” Stephenville boys track coach Kolt Kittley said. “We knew before the season started that Ben had a chance at breaking our school record and being one of the best pole vaulters in the state. He just continues to work and get better each week.”

Kirbo also was a standout on the Yellow Jackets' state-title winning football team and made the 2021 All-Big Country Football first team as a defensive back.