Kirbo sets school pole vault record

Stephenville track athlete Ben Kirbo made history Thursday.

The senior broke the school’s pole vault record at the Colonel Mobley Optimist Relays, clearing a height of 16-2. The previous record — set in 1994 by Jason Bragg — was 16 feet.

Kirbo had to sit out the 2021 track season because of an injury, but he’s come back stronger than ever. Earlier in the year, he went 15-6 at a meet at Abilene Christian University in Abilene.

“Ben is an extremely hard worker and a great kid,” Stephenville boys track coach Kolt Kittley said. “We knew before the season started that Ben had a chance at breaking our school record and being one of the best pole vaulters in the state. He just continues to work and get better each week.”

Kirbo also was a standout on the Yellow Jackets' state-title winning football team and made the 2021 All-Big Country Football first team as a defensive back.