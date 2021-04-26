SHS athletes qualify for state track meet

E-T staff report

The Stephenville High School Bees and Jackets track and field teams competed this past week at the Region 4/5A meet held in Lubbock.

Three SHS athletes qualified for the state track meet set for Thursday, May 6 through Saturday, May 8 at Mike A. Myers Stadium at The University of Texas at Austin.

Victoria Cameron was a double state qualifier by winning both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash with times of 12.12 and 24.81, respectively.

Also headed to state for the Bees is Jaylee Matthews, who took second in discus with a throw of 128-02. Matthews also placed third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.20 to medal in that event.

Logan Davis will be representing the Jackets at the state meet after a second place finish in the shot put with a distance of 48-05.00.

Two other SHS athletes medaled at the meet including Brayden Garcia, who placed third in the high jump with a jump of 6-02; and Olivia Leinhauser, who placed third in the long jump with a distance of 16-06.75.

Complete regional track results for the Jackets and Bees are as follows:

• Eduardo Juarez, 15th place, 3200-meter run, 11:07.63

• Alex Loyola, 12th place, 800-meter run, 2:09.15

• SHS women's 4x100 meter relay team, 4th place, 49.17

• K'Ce Johnson, 6th place, 100-meter hurdles, 16.56

• Victoria Cameron, 1st place, 100-meter dash, 12.12

• Victoria Cameron, 1st place, 200-meter dash, 24.81

• SHS men's 4x200 meter relay team, 8th place, 1:32.37

• Jaylee Matthews, 3rd place, 300-meter hurdles, 46.20

• Gavin Rountree, 7th place, 200-meter dash, 23.18

• SHS women 4x400 meter relay team, 4th place, 4:04.89

• Jaylee Matthews, 2nd place, discus, 128-02

• Alexandrea McClendon, 6th place (multi-way tie), high jump 4-10

• Allie Decker, 6th place, high jump (multi-way tie), 4-10

• Brayden Garcia, 3rd place, high jump, 6-02

• Olivia Leinhauser, 3rd place, long jump, 16-06.75

• Landri Withers, 4th place, long jump, 16-04.00

• Keidra Mills, 4th place, pole vault, 11-06.00

• Madilyn Durant, 3rd place, shot put, 35-01.25

• Diana Estrada, 4th place, shot put, 34-01.00

• Creece Brister, 4th place, shot put, 46-02.25

• Carson McKinney, 7th place, shot put, 44-00.75

• Logan Davis, 2nd place, shot put, 48-05.00

• Olivia Leinhauser, 6th place, triple jump, 34-04.50