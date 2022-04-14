Honeybees drop 17-4 decision to Lady Tigers

Jay Hinton
Stephenville Empire-Tribune

STEPHENVILLE — The Stephenville Honeybees allowed five runs in the top of the first inning and never recovered in dropping a 17-4 decision to league-leading Glen Rose on Tuesday night.

The Honeybees got the first two outs in the inning before the Lady Tigers recorded four base hits and took advantage of a couple of defensive miscues by the Honeybees, who finished with eight errors in the game. 

With the loss, the Honeybees fall to 9-15 overall and 1-4 in District 6-4A action, and they meet Lampasas on Thursday.

The Honeybees managed just six hits off Glen Rose starter Addison Nance, who allowed four runs while striking out six in the five-inning contest. 

Stephenville shortstop Jaylee Matthews paced the Honeybees at the plate by going 3-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs. She drove in the Honeybees’ first run of the game in the bottom of the first with a single, and then added a two-run blast in their two-run fifth. 

Presley Gaitan also went 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored for the Honeybees. She also started in the circle and allowed eight runs (just one earned) on seven hits in 2 1/3 innings. 