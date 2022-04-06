Honeybees notch first district win of season

Jay Hinton

For the Empire-Tribune

STEPHENVILLE — The Stephenville Honeybees scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning Tuesday night and they made them stand in the 7-3 victory over Brownwood.

With their first District 6-4A win of the season, the Honeybees improve to 9-14 overall and 1-3 in district play with four league contests remaining.

The first four Honeybees reached and scored in the first inning with Presley Gaitan reaching on an error and Brooklyn Terry drawing a walk before Ava Williamson drove home Gaitan and Terry with a single, and Jaylee Matthews scored Williamson with a double.

Matthews later scored on a groundout by Madi Goldman.

Leading 4-2, the Honeybees tacked on three more runs in the fourth on a two-run single by Samantha Goldberg and an RBI single by Gaitan.

The Honeybees managed just five hits in the contest.

Gaitan earned the win in the circle by allowing just three runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out two and walking three.

The Honeybees return to district action on April 12 when they host Glen Rose at 6:30 p.m.