Honeybees fall on late Gatesville rally

Jay Hinton

For the Empire-Tribune

GATESVILLE — The Stephenville Honeybees allowed four runs in the bottom of the seventh on Friday night at Gatesville in suffering a 10-9 loss.

Leading by a run heading into the seventh, Honeybee Jaylee Matthews homered and Madi Goldman, who singled in the inning, scored on an error to give the Honeybees a three-run cushion with three outs to go.

The Lady Hornets took advantage of four hits, a walk and a Stephenville error en route to the four-run outburst.

With the loss, the Honeybees fall to 8-14 overall and 0-3 in District 6-4A play. They are back in action Tuesday night when they host Brownwood at 6:30 p.m.

The Honeybees scored three runs in the first and the Lady Hornets answered with three in the bottom of the frame.

The same thing happened in the fourth with both teams plating three runs before the Honeybees took the lead with a run in the fifth when Matthews doubled and later scored on an error.

The Honeybees held the one-run lead until the seventh before adding two insurance runs in the top of the seventh before Gatesville stormed back to win it in the bottom of the inning.

Presley Gaitan led the Honeybees with three hits, including a pair of doubles and a three-run homer in the fourth, while Goldman had two hits and two RBIs, and Matthews, who had two extra-base hits, and Ava Williamson also drove in a run each.

Williamson took the tough loss in the circle in allowing 10 runs (six earned) on 10 hits while striking out six and walking four.