Honeybees fall to Lampasas in extra innings

Jay Hinton

For the Empire-Tribune

STEPHENVILLE — The Lampasas Lady Badgers scored six runs in the top of the eighth inning to post a 21-15 road victory over the Stephenville Honeybees on Tuesday night.

Stephenville plated three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to force extra innings before the Lady Badgers broke the game open one inning later.

With the loss, the Honeybees fall to 8-13 overall and 0-2 in District 6-4A play.

With one out in the seventh, Jaylee Matthews got the rally started for the Honeybees with a single. Madi Goldman then reached on a fielder’s choice and Lillian Martinez walked to load the bases. Matthews scored on an Echo McLendon single, and Goldman scored on the same play on a Lampasas error.

Martinez eventually scored the tying run on a fielder’s choice by Danielle Smith.

In the top of the eighth, the Lady Badgers pounded out six base hits en route to their decisive six runs.

Offensively, Ava Williamson led the Honeybees by going 4-for-5 with a double and five RBIs. Matthews went 2-for-6 with a triple and RBI. Martinez and Smith also drove in two each for the Honeybees.

In all, Lampasas pounded out 19 hits and seven of the Lady Badgers’ runs were unearned due to five Honeybee errors.