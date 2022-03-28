Honeybees open district play with 7-0 loss to Glen Rose

Jay Hinton

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

GLEN ROSE — The Stephenville Honeybees opened District 6-4A softball action Friday night with a 7-0 loss to the defending champion Glen Rose Lady Tigers.

The Honeybees managed just one hit and struck out 16 times in the loss, which drops their record to 8-12 overall and 0-1 in district play. They are back in action Tuesday when they host Lampasas.

Stephenville starter Ava Williamson struck out 11 and allowed just three earned runs in suffering the loss. Defensively, the Honeybees committed three costly errors.

Presley Gaitan had the Honeybees’ lone hit and that came with two outs in the third inning, but she was erased at third trying to advance on a Glen Rose error.

Jaylee Matthews was the only other Honeybee to reach base and that came on a dropped third strike in the second inning and she was eventually stranded at third, and a walk in the seventh.

The Honeybees allowed three runs in each of the first two innings and Williamson settled in and gave up only one run on three hits the remainder of the game.