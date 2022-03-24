Honeybee rally comes up short in loss to Godley

Jay Hinton

For the Empire-Tribune

GODLEY — Trailing by seven after the first two innings, the Stephenville Honeybees made a late charge but came up just short in suffering an 8-7 loss at Godley on Tuesday night.

With the loss, the Honeybees fall to 8-11 overall, and they open District 6-4A on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in Glen Rose.

The Honeybees scored their first run of the game in the top of the first, but the Lady Cats answered with four in the first and four more in the second to take the commanding 8-1 lead.

Stephenville cut the lead in half with three runs in the third on an RBI by Jaylee Matthews, a bases-loaded walk by Lillian Martinez and a single by Reese Haggard.

After cutting the lead to 8-5 with a run in the fifth, Matthews, who went 3 for 4, belted a two-run homer in the sixth inning to whittle the lead to one at 8-7, but that was as close as they would get.

In the seventh, the Honeybees went down in order to end the game.

In five innings of relief in the circle, Ava Williamson allowed just one run on six hits and struck out six to allow the Honeybees to mount a comeback.

Behind Matthews, Brooklyn Terry also had three hits for the Honeybees.