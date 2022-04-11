Stephenville Yellow Jackets beat Castleberry 5-2, clinch spot at state soccer tourney

FORT WORTH — The Stephenville Yellow Jackets defeated Castleberry 5-2 Saturday in the Region I-4A title game and are headed to the state tournament.

Stephenville (22-2-1) got an early start in the regional final, as Dylan Cabrera scored the opening goal in the ninth minute. Just six minutes later, Zach Hallman scored to make it a 2-0 game.

But the Lions didn’t go down easily.

Castleberry scored goals in the 25th and 29th minutes to equalize the match going to halftime.

Once the teams returned to the pitch, however, the Yellow Jackets took control.

Senior Parker Plaxco netted a penalty kick in the 66th minute, giving Stephenville a 3-2 lead. Less than a minute later, Cabrera scored his second goal to extend the Yellow Jackets’ cushion.

And in the 80th minute, Plaxco scored his second goal to put the game away.

Castleberry finishes the season 21-6-1 overall.

The win marked Stephenville’s 16th win in a row. The Yellow Jackets defeated Midland Greenwood, Clint, Snyder, Midlothian Heritage and now Castleberry en route to the state tournament.

They have outscored opponents 89-17 this season.

Stephenville will be joined at the state tournament in Georgetown by Celina, Boerne and Stafford. The Yellow Jackets’ state semifinal opponent is still to be determined.

The Class 4A state tournament begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday with Boerne taking on Stafford followed at 6:30 p.m. with Stephenville facing Celina.

The matches are at the Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex, Birkelbach Field, 2275 N. Austin Ave., Georgetown.

The state championship game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Friday with the teams TBD from the winners of Wednesday's matchups.

Midlothian Heritage 1, Stephenville Honeybees 0

The Stephenville girls’ season came to an end Friday, as the Honeybees fell 1-0 against Midlothian Heritage.

It was Stephenville's first loss of the season.

Heritage scored its only goal on a penalty kick in the second minute. Rose Fuge netted the goal after being taken down in the box.

The Honeybees recorded several shots later in the game but couldn’t cash in any for a goal.

Stephenville ends the season 21-1-2. Midlothian Heritage will face Argyle (24-1-1) in the Region I-4A final.

Carson Field is the area sports reporter for the Abilene Reporter-News. He covers primarily Big Country high school sports. If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to reporternews.com.