Jackets, Bees soccer play bi-district Thursday in Sweetwater

Empire-Tribune Staff

The Stephenville High School Yellow Jackets and Honey Bees soccer teams both advance to the bi-district round of play on Thursday.

The Bees will be the home team and as they host Lubbock Estacado at 5 p.m. at Sweetwater High School, 1205 Ragland St., Sweetwater.

Ticket are $4 and will be sold at the gate.

The Jackets will also be the home team when they host Midland Greenwood at 7 p.m. also at Sweetwater High School.

The Jackets won the district title after defeating Brownwood, 5-0, in the final regular match of the season last week. The Jackets went an undefeated 9-0 in district play and are 17-2-1 overall on the regular season.

The Bees defeated the Brownwood Lady Lions 2-0 to win the district championship title. The Bees are 9-0 in district play and 18-0-2 in the regular season.