Doty named Dave Campbell's 4A Coach of the Year

Empire-Tribune Staff

Stephenville High School head football coach Sterling Doty has been named the 2021 Dave Campbell's Class 4A Coach of the Year.

Doty, a 2001 SHS alumnus, took the helm in 2019, going 12-11 in his first two seasons, but rallied his team to their first 16-0 season in more than 20 years and the program’s sixth state championship overall in December by defeating Austin LBJ, 38-21. Their last state football title was won in in 2012 under head coach Joseph Gillespie.

While playing for the Jackets, Doty was a two-time All-District choice and All-Area selection as a senior. He attended the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., spending one year at West Point Prep and another year at Army before transferring to the University of Houston Cougars as the starting center, according to information from uhcougars.com.

Before coming home to Stephenville, where as a player he helped the Jackets win a pair of state championships in 1998 and 1999, Doty was the head football coach for five seasons at Magnolia.

Under Doty's leadership, Magnolia was 33-21 overall and went 23-12 in district play. Between 2015 and 2016, the Bulldogs were 20-4, won two playoff games and earned their first outright district title since 1972, according to previous reports.

After winning their state title in December, Doty had this to say about his team: “We were here, we played so well and we wanted to finish, just get that sixth state title. I couldn’t be more proud of our guys.”