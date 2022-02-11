Eakin, Young named TXSWA Class 4A players of the year

Jay Hinton

For the Empire-Tribune

STEPHENVILLE — Almost two months after winning the Class 4A Div. I state football championship, the Stephenville Yellow Jackets still have reasons to celebrate.

On Thursday, Stephenville wide receiver Coy Eakin was named the Texas Sports Writers Association Offensive Player of the Year, while teammate linebacker Reese Young was named the TXSWA Defensive Player of the Year.

Eakin, who signed to play at Texas Tech University, recorded 93 receptions for 2,140 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2021 for Yellow Jackets (16-0), who beat Austin-LBJ 35-21 in the state title game.

In that game, Eakin caught nine passes for 187 yards and three TDs, and he also rushed for another score.

Eakin shares the TXSWA award with El Campo’s Rueben Owens, who rushed for 2,989 yards and 46 touchdowns.

Young, who signed to play at Abilene Christian, led the Yellow Jackets with 242 tackles, including 142 solo) and 29 tackles for loss, 6 1/2 sacks, forced six fumbles and recovered three fumbles in 2021.

Joining Eakin and Young on the first team is teammate OT Logan Davis.

Placekicker Corbin Poston was named to the second team, while quarterback Ryder Lambert was named to the third team. Wide receiver/punter Reece Elston and OL Gavyn Sharp were named honorable mention.