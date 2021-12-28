Jackets earn all-district honors; Doty named Coach of the Year

E-T staff report

The state champion Stephenville High School Yellow Jackets recently took top honors in several major categories when 4-A all-district awards were announced.

Jackets head coach Sterling Doty was named Coach of the Year while Reese Young was named District MVP, Coy Eakin was named Offensive MVP, Logan Davis was named O-Line MVP, Gavyn Sharp was named D-Line MVP and Camden McKinney was named Defensive Newcomer of the Year.

Doty took the position as head football coach for the Yellow Jackets in 2019. This was the first state championship under his tenure.

Young finished the season with 140 solo tackles and 100 assisted tackles. Twenty-nine of those tackles resulted in a loss of yards for the opponent. Young is also credited with 6.5 sacks and 15 quarterback hurries. He also had six caused fumbles and three fumble recoveries on the season.

Sharp is credited with 30 solo tackles, 29 assisted tackles and two sacks on the season for the Jackets. Six of his 59 total tackles resulted in a loss of yards.

Eakin finished the season with 2,140 yards on 93 receptions and 31 touchdowns. Three of those touchdowns came in the Jackets' 38-21 win over Austin LBJ on Dec. 17 for the state title.

First team defense honors went to Corbin Poston (ILB); Payton Poston (CB); Ben Kirbo (CB); Jack Barkley (DE); Alex DeLeon (DT); Austin Brown (utility); and Kyler Eudy (safety).

First team offense honors went to Ryder Lambert (QB); Creece Brister (T); Mason Butchee (C); Reece Elston (outside receiver); Kallan Kimbrough (inside receiver); and Kyle Ward (utility).

Special teams first team honors went to Corbin Poston (kicker); Reece Elston (punter); and Hyson Foreman (utility).

Second team defense honors went to Hudson Westbrook (OLB); Brad Beaty (safety); and Hayden Keith (utility).

Second team offense honors went to Tate Maruska (RB); Zack Villarreal (FB); Tytus Russell (TE); Tyler Tucker (G); and Zach Chavarria (G).

Julian Iribarren (utility) was tapped for second team special teams honors.

Honorable mentions went to Klayton Smith (utility) on offense and Malachi Arredondo (DT) and defense.

The Yellow Jackets finished the season with a perfect 16-0 record capped off with the 4A Division 1 state championship title.