Jackets win bi-district title; face Paris next

Maci Guay

For the Empire-Tribune

The Stephenville Yellow Jackets came away as the bi-district champs after a dominating 49-21 win over the Dunbar Wildcats in the first round of playoffs on Thursday evening at Tarleton's Memorial Stadium.

"I thought we came out and took the life out of them early on in the first and second quarter,” said SHS head coach Sterling Doty.

On offense, junior quarterback Ryder Lambert was on the ball with a 100% completion rate on 20 passes. He had 373 passing yards on the night, threw for five touchdowns and rushed for one.

Seniors Coy Eakin (No. 2) and Reece Elston (No. 24) led the way in scoring with two touchdowns apiece. Senior Kallan Kimbrough (No. 88) scored a touchdown and Lambert and senior Zack Villareal each had a rushing touchdown for the Jackets.

Eakin had 213 yards on seven receptions and Elston had 83 yards on seven receptions.

Junior Julian Iribarren (No. 23) led the way in rushing for the Jackets with 76 yards on seven carries.

Defensively, Gavyn Sharp (No. 79), Alex Deleon (No. 57) and Reese Young (No.42), did a good job of preventing any Dunbar players from getting to the end zone.

Doty said he was especially proud of the football team, and confident in the Jackets advancing in the playoffs.

“We do have some execution things we’ve got to clean up," he said. "The farther we go in the playoffs the more pressure it is to execute and make the plays. Last night we were a little spotty with our executions, so we have to clean that up as we move forward into next week.”

Next up, the Jackets (11-0) are scheduled to face the Paris Wildcats (7-4) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at the CH Collins Athletic Complex in Denton.

Ticket information will be available on the district's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/stephenvilleisd) as soon as it becomes available.