Jackets trounce Lions; face Dunbar in first playoff game Thursday

Maci Guay

Special to the Empire-Tribune

The Stephenville Yellow Jackets certainly “burnt the wood” Friday night in a game against the rival Brownwood Lions in the final regular game of the season. With a score of 63-7, the Jackets advance to the playoffs.

The Jackets (10-0) will face the Fort Worth Dunbar Wildcats (6-4) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Tarleton's Memorial Stadium.

Tickets for Thursday's matchup are available at: reserved seat, $10; general admission, $6; student, $4. Tickets can be purchased online at https://stephenvilleisd.hometownticketing.com/embed/all

During Friday's game, Brownwood scored a touchdown with 9 minutes to go in the first quarter. It would be their one and only score as Stephenville did not allow anymore points for the Lions.

Jackets quarterback Ryder Lambert (No. 7) scored the first touchdown for Stephenville by rushing for 1 yard. Lambert then completed two touchdown passes to wide receiver Reece Elston (No. 24), the first being a 20-yard and a stretching 81 yards to conclude the quarter.

At the top of the second quarter, Lambert scored another rushing touchdown from 11 yards out. He then completed a pass to the hands of Elston who again took it to the end zone.

Coy Eakin (No. 2), secured two more touchdowns for the Jackets. By the end of the second quarter, Stephenville was up 56-7.

Lambert completed a 34-yard pass to Kyle Ward (No. 15) for a touchdown to wrap up the third quarter.

Stephenville continued some defensive work in the fourth quarter with Mason Haynes (No. 16) intercepting a Brownwood pass and recovering a Brownwood fumble.

Lambert, a junior, finished the game at 13-17 for 391 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions.

Senior Eakin finished the game with 73 yards on three rushing carries and a touchdown, followed by Lambert with 53 yards on six carries and two touchdowns.

Senior Elston led the Jackets in scoring with 173 yards on seven receptions and three touchdowns. Eakin had 163 yards on four receptions and two touchdowns for the Jackets. Senior Kyle Ward added a 34-yard reception and a touchdown for the Jackets.

On defense, senior Reese Young led the Jackets with 10 solo tackles and eight assists followed by Payton Poston with six solo tackles and 10 assists. Seniors Corbin Poston and Dirk Nielsen each added 10 total tackles to the Jackets' defense followed by junior Jack Barkley, who had eight total tackles on the night.

Barkley and senior Alex DeLeon each had two sacks and senior Austin Brown added one for the Jackets defense.

Sophomore Hyson Foreman was able to pick off Brownwood quarterback Chance Jones twice. The Jackets had a total of five interceptions on Brownwood.

Hudson Westbrook, Kyle Ward and Ruben Reyes each recovered a Brownwood fumble for the Jackets.