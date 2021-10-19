Jackets shut out Alvarado, 56-0, to stay perfect on the season

Maci Guay

For the Empire-Tribune

The Stephenville Yellow Jackets stayed a perfect 7-0 on the season with a dominating win over Alvarado on Friday for the 2021 Heart of Gold game. The Jackets shut out the Indians, 56-0.

There was a special presentation before Friday night’s game for this year’s Heart of Gold recipient, Cherie Martin. The Stephenville community worked together to raise funds to help Martin’s cause of organ donation. (See story on page A1)

After honoring the Martin family, the Jackets got down to work.

The Jackets scored 14 points in the first quarter with Coy Eakin (No. 2) and Reece Elston (No. 24) each contributing a touchdown.

At the beginning of the second, Ben Kirbo (No. 5), intercepted a pass from Alvarado to put the ball on the Stephenville 16-yard line. Two minutes later, Jackets quarterback Ryder Lambert (No. 7), threw a 26-yard pass to Eakin for a touchdown.

With a minute left in the second quarter, Tate Maruska (No. 17) finished a 41-yard rushing touchdown.

With less than a minute remaining in the half, Alvarado turned the ball over and Lambert completed a 16-yard pass to Eakin for a touchdown putting Stephenville 35-0 at halftime.

Lambert started off the third quarter with a 27-yard rushing touchdown, and Marska contributed a 3-yard rushing touchdown for Stephenville.

Jullian Iribarren (No. 23) was the last Jacket player to make it to the end zone for the night by completing an 8-yard rushing touchdown.

Lambert ended the evening at 14 of 17 for 277 yards and four touchdowns. The senior quarterback also had a rushing touchdown to add to the Jackets score.

Maruska led the Jackets in rushing with 143 yards on seven carries and two touchdowns while Iribarren rushed for 80 yards on eight carries and a touchdown.

Eakin had 134 yards on four receptions and three touchdowns followed by Elston with 73 yards on six receptions and a touchdown. Kyle Ward had two receptions for 51 yards.

Senior Reese Young led the Jackets with 14 total tackles followed by Corbin Poston with 10. Ben Kirbo and Dirk Nielsen added eight total tackles each for the Jackets. Austin Brown and Malachi Arredondo had seven total tackles each.

The Jackets are now ranked No. 2 in Class 4A Division I, behind Austin LBJ, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s high school rankings after Week 8, distributed by The Associated Press.

Stephenville now prepares for its next game at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Life High School Waxahachie against the Mustangs.