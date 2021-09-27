Jackets go 5-0 with 44-12 win over Connally

E-T staff report

The Stephenville Yellow Jackets moved to 5-0 on the season after handily defeating the Connally Cadets, 44-12, on Friday in Waco.

Jackets quarterback Ryder Lambert went 13 of 29 on pass attempts for a total of 206 yards and four touchdowns. Lambert also had 13 carries for 149 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Senior standout Coy Eakin had two receptions for 68 yards and two touchdowns. Seniors Reece Elston and Kallan Kimbrough each added a touchdown for the Jackets.

Elston ended the evening with 66 yards on three carries. Kimbrough had 17 yards on three carries.

Senior kicker Corbin Poston had three field goals and five PATS to add to the Jackets' win.

The Jackets' defense also played a strong game, holding the Cadets to just 12 points in the third quarter.

The Jackets, ranked No. 5 in 4A Division I by Dave Campbell's Texas Football, have a bye this week before opening district play at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, at Waco La Vega.