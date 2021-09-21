Jackets 4-0 after 37-7 Homecoming win over Abilene Wylie

Maci Guay

Special to the Empire-Tribune

The Stephenville High School Yellow Jackets secured a dominating win at their Homecoming game against the Abilene Wylie Bulldogs on Friday night at Tarleton's Memorial Stadium. With a score of 37-7, the Jackets have a four-game win streak and remain undefeated.

The Jackets took the first points with a 20-yard field goal, kicked by Corbin Poston (No. 9), giving the Jackets 3 points to start off with in the first quarter.

Quick into the second quarter, quarterback Ryder Lambert threw a 29-yard pass to Coy Eakin (No. 2), for a touchdown.

With seven minutes to go in the second quarter, Wylie completed a 2-yard pass for a touchdown and a PAT, putting the score at 10-7 with Stephenville remaining in the lead.

Stephenville struck back with Reece Elston (No. 24) receiving the ball from Lambert and running 49 yards to Wylie’s 31-yard line with 2 minutes remaining in the second. Lambert then threw a 20-yard pass to Eakin for a touchdown in the final minute of the second quarter.

Stephenville proceeded to work together to pull off the win with Lambert completing three more touchdown passes to Tytus Russel (No. 1), Julian Iribarren (No. 23), and Eakin.

The Jackets get ready for their next game in Waco against the Connally Cadets at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mac Peoples Stadium, 900 N. Lacy Drive. Admission is $4 for students and $6 for adults, cash only.