Jackets handle Eagles, 48-21, to remain undefeated

Maci Guay

Special to the E-T

The Stephenville Yellow Jackets took a powerful victory over the Salado Eagles on Friday night at Tarleton's Memorial Stadium. With a final score of 48-21, the Jackets advance to 3-0 on the season.

Before the game, players, coaching staff, fans, and others showed their respect for the 20th annual day of remembrance for the lives that were lost in the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. JV and freshman football players worked together to hold an enormous American flag over the field while the Stephenville High School Choir sang the national anthem. After paying their respects, the Jackets got down to business.

The Eagles gained 7 points after completing a 1-yard rushing touchdown and point after touchdown in the first quarter. The Jackets reciprocated by completing a 19-yard pass from Ryder Lambert (7), to Coy Eakin (2), for a touchdown with 3 minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Lambert and Eakin struck again early in the second by completing a 41-yard pass for a touchdown. After the Eagles scored a 70-yard rushing touchdown, Lambert completed a pass to No. 88 Kallan Kimbrough for a touchdown, and No. 5 Ben Kirbo scored a 1-yard fumble return touchdown to wrap up the second quarter with a score of 31-14.

Julian Iribarren (No. 23) grabbed a 12-yard pass from Lambert for a touchdown 4 minutes into the third quarter putting the Jackets up 37-15.

With 4 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Corbin Poston (No. 9), kicked a 46-yard field goal, putting the Jackets at 48 points.

Next up, the Jackets take on the Wylie Bulldogs at 7:30 Friday at Tarleton's Memorial Stadium for their homecoming game.