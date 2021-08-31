Jackets open season with dominating win

Maci Guay

Special to the E-T

The Stephenville Yellow Jackets took their first victory of the season against the Sweetwater Mustangs on Friday with a score of 51-13 at Tarleton State Memorial Stadium with hundreds of fans in the stands.

Stephenville wrapped up the first quarter with a 2-yard run to the end zone by No. 7 quarterback Ryder Lambert with one minute remaining, putting Stephenville up, 6-0.

Sweetwater struck back with a 62-yard pass for a touchdown at the top of the second quarter.

Lambert then threw a 20-yard pass to No. 2 Coy Eakin for a touchdown with 11 minutes left in the busy second quarter.

No. 5 Ben Kirbo intercepted a long pass by Leo Holsey to run it back to the 20-yard line.

Stephenville continued to dominate the game during the second half with four more touchdowns. Two touchdowns were carried by running back Julian Iribarren, while Lambert and Eakin each seized one.

Now that the Jackets opened with a dominating win, they turn their focus to prepare for their next game against the Everman Bulldogs at Everman High School. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 3.