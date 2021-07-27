SHS releases 2021 football schedule

E-T staff report

The Stephenville High School athletics department released the schedule for the upcoming Yellow Jackets football season.

The Jackets kick off the season at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, by hosting the Sweetwater Mustangs.

The Jackets will be on the road for their second contest of the season at Everman. This game against the Bulldogs is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The Jackets return home Sept. 10 to host the Salado Eagles at 7:30 p.m. This will be Project 22 and Armed Forces night.

SHS Homecoming will be celebrated on Sept. 17 with the Jackets hosting the Abilene Wylie Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m.

The next two games have the Jackets on the road facing the Waco Connally Cadets on Sept. 24 and Waco La Vega Pirates on Oct. 8 with a bye week in between on Oct. 1.

The Jackets host the Alvarado Indians at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15 for the Heart of Gold and Hall of Fame game.

The Jackets are back on the road Oct. 22 facing the Waxahachie Life Mustangs and again on Oct. 29 against the Midlothian Heritage Panthers. Both games at 7:30 p.m.

The Jackets wrap up the regular season at home by hosting the Brownwood Lions for Senior Night on Nov. 5.