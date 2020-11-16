Jackets down Benbrook to win bi-district title; face top-ranked Argyle next

E-T Staff Report

The Stephenville High School Yellow Jackets sailed to a 56-14 win over Benbrook on Friday night in a Class 4A Division 1 bi-district playoff game at Farrington Field in Fort Worth.

The Yellowjackets (6-5) scored touchdowns on all but one of their first nine possessions.

The Jackets struck first when Benbrook had to punt after the opening kickoff. The Yellowjackets then drove 53 yards with Kason Philips getting the final yard for the score. Less than a minute later, Stephenville made it 14-0 after Benbrook botched a kickoff.

The Bobcats scored late in the first quarter when William Green threw to Caleb Henley who turned to the sidelines and took it the distance for a 72-yard touchdown, bringing the score to 21-7.

The Bobcats had a chance to narrow the lead in the second quarter, but missed a chance to score off a miscue by Stephenville.

Green attempted a backward pass for a lateral, but Stephenville’s Ryder Lambert scooped up the loose ball and took it 41 yards for a Jackets' touchdown, making it 28-7.

At halftime the Jackets led, 42-14.

The Jackets' defense held the Bobcats to 52 yards on the ground on 24 carries. Stephenville's offense out-gained Benbrook 403-226 in total yards.

Stephenville's Philips rushed 18 times for 172 yards and four touchdowns.

The Jackets advance to face top-ranked Argyle on Thursday at Globe Life Park in Arlington.