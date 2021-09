Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Stephenville High School cross country recently competed at Port Aransas.

Following are the results:

• Varsity girls: third place

• Lila Richards: 11th place

• Camryn Plaxco: 13th place

• Varsity Boys: third place

• Eduardo Juarez: ninth place

• Mitchell Pack: 10th place

• Raj Gautam: 11th place

• Jabez Esquivel: 17th place