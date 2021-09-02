Stephenville cross country athletes do well at Brownwood Invitational

E-T staff report

Stephenville cross country took part in the Brownwood Invitational on Wednesday.

Following are the results from the meet:

• Varsity boys: Third place

• Raj Guatam: 9th place

• Eduardo Juarez: 10th place

• Mitchell Pack: 12th place

• Camryn Plaxco: 25th place

• JV girls: First place

• Jalynn Groseclose: Fourth place

• Joelle Paillard: Sixth place

• Chloee Chambers: Eighth place

• Joanna Pichardo: Ninth place

• JV boys: First place

• Christian Boncev: First place

• Austin Tousley: Third place

• Terran Cummings: Fourth place

• Joseph Gray: Fifth place

At their meet last week at Hillsboro, Eduardo Juarez placed third, Mitchell Pack placed fourth, and Jabez Esquivel placed 17th for the varsity boys team. Lila Richards placed 18th for the varsity girls team.

The junior varsity girls team took first place while the JV boys team placed second