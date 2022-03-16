Honeybees well-represented on all-district teams

Jay Hinton

For the Empire-Tribune

STEPHENVILLE — When the District 6-4A girls basketball team was released late last month the Stephenville Honeybees were well-represented with the co-MVP, defensive player of the year and three first-team selections.

Sophomore Mya Wesley, along with Glen Rose’s Aimee Flippen, were the co-MVPs, while Landri Withers and Brownwood’s Tessa Godwin were named the co-defensive players of the year.

Wesley led the Honeybees with 13 points per game, 2.9 rebounds per game, 1.2 assists per game and 2.2 steals per game. She also led the team in 3-pointers made (82).

"Mya did a great job of directing and leading this team this year as our point guard and leading scorer,” Stephenville girls basketball coach Jason Hodges said. “Her defense was also critical to helping us win a share of the district title for the second consecutive year. We look forward to seeing what she can do for the next two years as a Honeybee."

Withers, who was the defensive MVP in 2020 and offensive MVP in 2021, was second on the team in scoring with 10.6 ppg and led the team in rebounds at 4.9 per contest and blocks (15). She also had 44 steals and shot 55.3% from 2-point range.

"Landri has been a presence for us the past three years both on the offensive and defensive end of the floor,” Hodges said. “We will miss her leadership and what she brings to the floor, but she has helped mold our younger athletes to step up and take over.”

Honeybees Jaylee Matthews (6.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg), Lillie Skiles (7.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg) and Mya Wilson (6.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg) were named to the first team, while Zoe Birdwell (3.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg) and Kennedy Coffee (0.7 ppg, 1.6 rpg) were second-team selections.

Trystan Monk, Audrey Brandon and Lucy Espinoza were honorable mention selections.

Birdwell, Coffee, Matthews, Monk, Withers, Aubrey Dyas, Wilson, Audrey Brandon, Wesley and Espinoza were named academic all-district.