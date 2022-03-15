Kimbrough named first-team all-district

Jay Hinton

For the Empire-Tribune

STEPHENVILLE — Stephenville senior wing Kallan Kimbrough, who averaged 8.1 points for the Yellow Jackets, joined eight other players on the boys basketball District 6-4A All-District First-Team when the teams were announced late last month.

“Kallan is a two-year starter for us and is a Swiss Army Knife style of player,” Stephenville basketball coach Kia McCarty said. “He scores at an efficient rate; he is a guard that rebounds like a big; he handles and distributes the ball well; and he defends the opposition’s best offensive threat.”

Kimbrough also averaged 7.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

“He has built upon our program for his duration here,” McCarty said. “He is a natural leader on and off the court and his absence will be missed.”

He joins Lampasas’ Dax Brookerson; Brownwood’s Luke Moss, Bryson Monroe and Christian Kinzler; Glen Rose’s Cross Arrington, Caden Smith and Dylan Ellis; and Gatesville’s Tyler Shea and Jack Carroll on the first team.

Stephenville sophomore Hyson Foreman (5.4 points per game, 4.4 rebounds per game) and junior Carson Sandford (5.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg) were named to the second team, while senior Tom Perales IV (9.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg), junior Brad Beaty (5.1 ppg, 2.5 rpg) and junior Tytus Russell (4.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg) were named honorable mention.

Stephenville’s Ryder Lambert; Beaty; Kimbrough; Corbin Poston; Eli Hiitola; Perales; Russell; Foreman; Sandford; Matthew McKenzie; and Creece Brister were named academic all-district.

Lampasas’ Nate Borchardt was named the District 6-4A MVP, while teammates Kaedon Crawford and Johnki Gardner were named defensive player of the year and co-sixth man of the year, respectively. Lampasas’ Aaron Nuckles was named the coach of the year.

Brownwood’s Jakob Hataway was named the offensive MVP, and Gatesville’s Rayshon Smith was named the newcomer of the year, and Glen Rose’s Tristan Black was named the co-sixth man of the year.