Stephenville’s season come to end with loss to Glen Rose

Jay Hinton

For the Empire-Tribune

GLEN ROSE — The 2021-22 basketball season came to an end for the Stephenville Yellowjackets on Tuesday night with a 72-47 loss to the Glen Rose Tigers at Tiger Arena.

With the loss, the Yellowbacks, who ended the season with 15 straight losses, finish 6-24 overall and 0-8 in District 6-4A play where they lost six games by eight points or less, including two by two points and one by three points in overtime.

The Yellowjackets couldn’t keep pace with the Tigers (22-8, 5-3) from the opening tip and trailed 10-0 in the first quarter and they wouldn’t recover. The Yellowjackets trailed 21-10 at the end of the first quarter and 35-20 at the half.

Bradley Beaty paced the Yellowjackets with 10 points, while Kallan Kimbrough added eight points and Tom Perales added seven points.

Stephenville connected on 8 of 11 foul shots and hit just two 3-pointers in the game.

Glen Rose’s Caden Smith and Dylan Ellis led the Tigers with 19 points each.