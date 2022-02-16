Honeybees sophomore Mya Wesley building legacy at Stephenville

STEPHENVILLE — Stephenville point guard Mya Wesley didn’t panic against Glen Rose on Jan. 28.

Alexis Rynders made a go-ahead layup with 9.7 seconds left, giving the visiting Tigers a 45-43 lead. Only 9.7 seconds remained.

Tigers defenders backed up as Wesley took the inbounds pass. With time running off the clock, Wesley sprinted to half court, picked up her dribble and fired a jump shot.

As soon as it left her hand, Wesley knew it would be the game-winner.

“I knew it was going in,” Wesley said. “That’s how I work on it. I didn’t change my form or anything, I just shot it like I usually do.”

Sure enough, the ball arced perfectly and swished through the net, clinching Stephenville’s 46-45 win. The arena erupted into bedlam.

Though Wesley predicted it would go in, it still didn’t seem real.

“It took me a second,” Wesley admitted. “I was like, ‘Wait, I actually made that.’ Everyone came up to me and I loved it.”

The last second win avenged Stephenville's only district loss in eight games, a 43-35 setback at Glen Rose.

That magical moment was one of many this season for Wesley, who has become a centerpiece for the Honeybees. The sophomore is averaging 13 points, 3 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.4 assists per game.

“She just has that game-changing ability,” Stephenville head coach Jason Hodges said. “Some people hit a sophomore slump — she hasn’t.”

Gym rat

Wesley has played basketball since she was a toddler.

Her father put a basketball in her hands when she was 3, which began her love for the game.

The point guard began uploading basketball videos to YouTube when she was a sixth-grader, showcasing everything from her games, practices and more.

Wesley made varsity a year ago as a freshman and had an immediate impact. Her breakout performance came against Lampasas, when she scored 30 points off the bench.

Now a year older, Wesley has been even more pivotal for the Honeybees. She is the team’s leader in scoring, steals (70), 3-point field goals (74) and 3-point field goal percentage (38%).

Even as an underclassman, Wesley leads by example, thanks to her work ethic.

“Everyone seems to feed off of that,” Wesley said. “When I was a freshman, it was hard for me to try and be a leader, but now I’m starting to get it.”

Hodges added, “After practice, she’s here for another hour, just working on different aspects of her game. She’s a gym rat; she works on her game nonstop.”

Because Wesley is an established scorer, opponents often double-team her, but this has actually helped her become more versatile.

When Wesley is unable to score with ease, she has found new ways to get involved, whether through passing or on defense.

“If she’s getting shut down, she’s getting others involved,” Hodges said. “She understands that teams are going to try and take her out of the game.”

Future success

Basketball has been a big part of Wesley’s life — she hopes it stays that way.

Wesley's goal is to play at the collegiate level. In the long term, she dreams of playing in a professional league overseas or coaching.

But before any of that, Wesley has lofty goals for the rest of her high school career.

Her buzzer-beater helped Stephenville win a share of District 6-4A, as the Honeybees and Glen Rose (29-5) each finished with a 7-1 district record.

Stephenville won district her freshman year, too.

The teams played Friday at Hamilton to determine the top seed going into the playoffs, which began this week.

The Honeybees pulled within two points of the Lady Tigers early in the fourth quarter on Friday night but that was close as they would get down the stretch in suffering the 48-39 loss at Hamilton High School.

With the loss, the Honeybees (24-10) are the No. 2 seed from District 6-4A and opened the playoffs on Monday with a 60-33 win over Iowa Park, the No. 3 team from District 5-4A, at Graham High School. Next up, the Honeybees will face undefeated Argyle on Thursday at a neutral location to be determined.

The sophomore hopes to continue the program’s winning tradition as she becomes an upperclassman.

“I know we can,” Wesley said. “We work hard, so I just want to see us go as far as we can.”

And Hodges gets to coach Wesley for two more years. The coach said he hopes to see Wesley grow as a vocal leader during that time.

“At a young age, that’s a leadership type ability to learn, and she’s taking that head on,” Hodges said. “She knows where we can be in a couple years.”

In not even two full seasons, Wesley has made her mark on the program. Between her work ethic, all-around growth and a half-court buzzer beater, Wesley already has a legacy at Stephenville.

She has two more years to build on it.

“Two years seems like a long time, but it will be gone before you know it,” Hodges said. “It’s going to be a fun next few years here.”

