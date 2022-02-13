Honeybees fall to Lady Tigers, open playoffs Monday with Iowa Park

Jay Hinton

Special to the Empire-Tribune

HAMILTON — The Stephenville Honeybees pulled within two points of the Glen Rose Lady Tigers early in the fourth quarter on Monday night but that was close as they would get down the stretch in suffering the 48-39 loss at Hamilton High School.

With the loss, the Honeybees (24-10) are the No. 2 seed from District 6-4A and they will open the playoffs on Monday night at 6 p.m. when they meet Iowa Park, the No. 3 team from District 5-4A, at Graham High School.

The No. 15 Honeybees and No. 16 Lady Tigers split in the regular season, with the Honeybees winning on a 3-pointer by Mya Wesley at the buzzer last month, to force the game to determine seeding.

The two teams were tied at 24-24 at the half, but the Honeybees went nearly six minutes without scoring, and in the meantime, the Lady Tigers (30-5) built their lead to 10 on back-to-back 3-pointers by Lily Melton and Sam Ellenberger with 2:32 left in the third.

The Honeybees whittled the lead down to four at 34-30 heading into the fourth quarter, and Landri Withers scored the first bucket of the final quarter to pull Stephenville to within a bucket. The Lady Tigers answered with an 8-3 run to put the game out of reach.

Mya Wilson paced the Honeybees with 13 points, while Withers finished with nine and Jaylee Matthews tallied seven.

The Honeybees hit five 3-pointers — two by Mya Wesley, and one each from Withers, Matthews and Wilson — to lead 17-14 at the end of the first quarter.

The game was tied or the lead changed hands seven times in the second quarter, and a free throw by Matthews in the final seconds tied the game at 24-24 at the break.