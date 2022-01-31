Yellowjackets still looking for first district win

Jay Hinton

For the Empire-Tribune

STEPHENVILLE — To say the Stephenville Yellowjackets are snake bit through the first four games of District 6-4A play might be a little bit of an understatement.

With their latest 41-37 loss to Glen Rose on Friday night, the Jackets are 0-4 in district play and have lost them all by a combined 17 points. They have lost one by four, one by three (in overtime) and one by three. Their largest loss was eight points.

With four games left in district play, the Yellowjackets still have a chance at grabbing the No. 4 playoff seed. Currently, Brownwood leads the district at 4-0, followed by Lampasas (3-1), Glen Rose (2-2) and Gatesville (1-3).

Stephenville will play three of its last four games on the road beginning Tuesday when they travel to Lampasas. They host Gatesville on Friday.

The Yellowjackets trailed by as many as nine points in the first half before cutting the Glen Rose lead to three at the break at 20-17. The Tigers took the lead to as high as six midway through the third quarter, but Stephenville whittled it down to one at 30-29 heading into the final quarter.

Stephenville’s Kallan Kimbrough tied the score at 32-32 with a three-point play with 6:39 left, and then gave the Yellowjackets their only lead of the game on the next possession with a bucket.

Carson Sandford buried a triple with 1:30 left in the game to cut the lead to one at 38-37, but the Yellowjackets wouldn’t score again in suffering their 11th consecutive loss.

Kimbrough led the Yellowjackets with 13 points, while Sandford finished with 11, including two 3-pointers.