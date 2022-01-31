Wesley’s buzzer-beater lifts Honeybees past Lady Tigers

Jay Hinton

For the Empire-Tribune

STEPHENVILLE — The Stephenville Honeybees aren’t quite ready to relinquish the District 6-4A trophy just yet.

Stephenville’s Mya Wesley hit a shot just inside halfcourt as time expired Friday night to lead the Honeybees to a thrilling 46-45 victory over No. 11 Glen Rose.

With the win, the Honeybees improve to 21-9 overall, but more importantly, they move to 4-1 in district play and are essentially tied with the Lady Tigers (27-5, 5-1) atop the district standings with just three games remaining.

The Honeybees, the reigning District 6-4A champions, travel to Lampasas Tuesday and host Gatesville on Friday before closing out the regular season a week from Tuesday at Gatesville.

Should Stephenville and Glen Rose, who has just two games left, run the table it would create a tie for first place and there would be a coin flip or a game to determine who gets the No. 1 seed from the district.

Wesley, who was held scoreless in the second and third quarters, had just seven points in the game, but her two free throws with 23 seconds left tied the game at 43 and then her half-court prayer seconds later won the contest.

The Honeybees trailed by seven points with less than five minutes to play before mounting their epic comeback with a 14-6 run.

Landri Withers scored five points in an initial 9-2 run, and her three-point play with 2:15 tied the score at 41-41. Wesley’s two free throws tied the game at 43 with 23 seconds before Glen Rose’s Alexis Rynders scored on a driving layup with nine seconds left to give the Lady Tigers the lead at 45-43.

Wesley won the game with the high-arching rainmaker two steps inside half court.

Withers paced the Honeybees with 14 points while Lillie Skiles added 10 points.

Stephenville led by as many as five points in the second quarter and led by one at the break. Glen Rose began building its seven-point lead after taking the lead midway through the third quarter.

The Honeybees connected on just 5 of 21 3-pointers and just 11 of 20 foul shots.

Glen Rose’s Aimee Flippen led the Lady Tigers with 15 points and Lily Melton added 10.