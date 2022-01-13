Honeybees open district with road loss at Glen Rose

Jay Hinton

For the Empire-Tribune

GLEN ROSE — The Stephenville Honeybees cut a 16-point, fourth-quarter deficit down to four with less than a minute left in the game Tuesday night at Glen Rose, but they didn't get any closer in suffering the 43-35 loss at Tiger Arena.

With the loss, the Honeybees (17-9) have dropped three of their last five games, including the District 6-4A opener against the Lady Tigers. They will look to get back on track Friday when they host Lampasas at 5:45 p.m.

The Honeybees trailed 7-5 at the end of the first quarter, but they suffered through a dry spell of more than five minutes that allowed the Lady Tigers (24-4, 2-0) to build a seven-point lead with 2:23 left in the half. They managed just two more points the remainder of the half, and the Lady Tigers ballooned the lead to 11 at 20-9.

Glen Rose added to the lead and held a 30-18 advantage heading into the final quarter.

The Honeybees, who were haunted by shooting woes in the first three quarters, fell behind by a game-high 16 points with just more than four minutes left before mounting their comeback bid.

Mya Wilson, Mya Wesley and Lilly Skiles hit 3-pointers and Wesley also added a two-pointer as Stephenville had the lead to single digits at 38-29 with just over two minutes to play. After Glen Rose hit a foul shot to take the lead back up to 10, Skiles recorded a three-point play and Wilson drilled a 3-pointer to trim the lead to four with 13 seconds left.

The Lady Tigers iced the game in the final seconds by going 4-for-4 from the foul line.

Landri Withers and Skiles led the Honeybees with 11 points each, while Wilson and Wesley added six and five points, respectively.

Aimee Flippen, Alexis Rynders and Lily Melton led the Lady Tigers with 13 points each.