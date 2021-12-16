Skyles leads No. 20 Bees to win over Abilene Wylie

Down almost 20 points after three quarters, the Wylie girls basketball team put together one of its better eight-minute stretches in Tuesday's 60-55 loss to Stephenville.

It wasn't a win, but there were plenty of positives for the Lady Bulldogs (6-9) to take from the game as the offense had a breakout fourth quarter.

"Nice to see the fight in the kids there at the end," Wylie coach Amy Powell said. "Easily, in the third quarter, they could have gotten down on themselves. They found a way to fight back. Super proud of their effort. I know the score doesn't indicate a win, but we did a lot of things a lot better tonight. It was nice to see some different people score."

The Class 4A No. 20 Honeybees (12-4) got 19 points from Lillie Skiles, 16 from Mya Wesley and 11 from Mya Wilson. Landri Withers added 10.

"We did panic a little bit out there," Stephenville coach Jason Hodges said. "But they calmed down and found a way to win that game. It makes me proud."

It was Wylie's press defense early in the fourth quarter that fueled the comeback. Defense hasn't been an issue for the Lady Bulldogs this season, but turning it into offense has been a struggle, at times.

"We just joked about it in the locker room. We've been getting turnovers all year long," Powell said. "But being able to get turnovers and convert those into baskets has been key for us. We've gotten the turnovers, we just haven't always been able to get a shot off or we turn it right back over. So, it was nice to see our press (turn into offense) there."

Wylie led by two after the first quarter, but the Honeybees were the ones taking a 23-22 lead into halftime. After the Lady Bulldogs tied the game at 23, Stephenville (12-4) went on a 19-0 run in a 29-point quarter.

That gave Stephenville a commanding 52-33 lead going into the fourth.

Then, the Lady Bulldogs went to work.

They opened the final frame on a 12-3 run to pull within 10 points. Wylie would make it a single-digit game, 58-49, with 1:11 to play, and Mycala Reed's 3-pointer pulled the Lady Bulldogs within four.

But that was as close as it would get.

"We're lucky to out of here with a win tonight," Hodges said. "Amy does a great job over here and we knew we'd be in a battle. We're always in a battle with (Wylie)."

"We're just trying to get some of our young kids to look to score," Powell said. "We know that they can score, they've just got to prove it to themselves. They know they can do it in a practice situation, but some of these kids are really inexperienced, this is their first varsity type of competition, this type of intensity. We had some of our kids do good things tonight. It was nice to see some other people score there a little bit."

Kaylan Adams finished with 15 points while Kenyah Maroney and Indiah Maroney scored six points each and Reed had five. Reed, Caroline Steadman and Indiah Maroney all had six rebounds. Steadman added four steals while Adams had four rebounds and a steal.

Steadman led the way offensively with a game-high 21 points, including four 3-pointers.

"Caroline had a great game, as usual," Powell said. "Caroline has really carried the load for us offensively and we did some things tonight to get her open. When she got an opening she really put them down tonight."

Jordan Hofeditz covers Abilene high schools and colleges, Big Country schools and other local sports. Follow him on Twitter at @jhofeditz. If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com.