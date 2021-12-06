Honeybees take third in Glen Rose tournament

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

The Stephenville Honeybees ran their record to 6-1 on Friday morning with a 52-21 victory over Amarillo Caprock on the second day of the Glen Rose Lions Club Tournament at Tiger Arena in Glen Rose.

In the opening round on Thursday, The Bees defeated Rosehill Christian, 67-27.

They wrapped up the tournament on Saturday with a close 56-54 win over Nolan Catholic to take third overall in the event.

The Bees had a record of 7-2 on the season headed into Tuesday's game against the Killeen Shoemaker Wolves.

Next up, they will face the Mason Punchers at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the 7th Annual Battlin' Billie Classic in Fredricksburg.