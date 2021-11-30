Stephenville High School basketball in brief

E-T staff report

Bees pound Bobcats, Rosehill Christian next on schedule

The Stephenville High School Honeybees improved to 4-1 on the season with a 66-7 non-conference win over host Benbrook Bobcats on Nov. 23.

The Bees outscored the Bobcats 19-0 in the first quarter and never looked back. The second quarter saw points scored at 26-3 leaving the Bees up 45-3 at the half.

The Bees came on strong again in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Bobcats 15-2 and again 6-2 in the final quarter for the 66-7 victory.

The Bees are scheduled to face the Rosehill Christian Eagles of Tomball in a non-league challenge at 3:40 p.m. Thursday in the opening round of the Glen Rose Lions Club Invitational. The Eagles come into the challenge with a record of 1-0.

The Bees lost their previous night's (Nov. 22) non-conference game against Wichita Falls Rider by a narrow score of 54-51 for their only loss on the season.

Following the weekend tournament in Glen Rose, the Bees will host Killeen Shoemaker at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Jackets fall to Godley, faced Dublin Tuesday

The Godley Wildcats hosted the Stephenville High School Yellow Jackets on Nov. 23 and claimed a 60-48 win in the non-conference matchup.

With the defeat, Stephenville moves to 3-2 on the year.

The Jackets traveled to Dublin to face the Lions in a non-conference game on Tuesday. The Lions entered the game with a record of 0-1. Dublin lost 87-67 in its recent non-league game against Lingleville.

The Jackets won their previous night's home non-conference game against Mineral Wells by a score of 55-23.

Following Tuesday's game at Dublin, the Jackets face Coleman in a neutral tournament game at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the opening round of the Dublin Tournament.

Following the weekend tournament, the Jackets travel to Benbrook to face the Bobcats at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7.