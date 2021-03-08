Hodges named Coach of the Year, McClendon Co-MVP in District 6-4A

E-T staff report

Stephenville's Jason Hodges was named Coach of the Year and Alee McClendon was named a Co-MVP when the District 6-4A all-district teams were released earlier this week.

In addition, Landry Withers was named Offensive Most Valuable Player, Mya Wilson was named Newcomer of the Year, and Tamaiya Wesley was named Co-6th Man of the Year for the Bees.

Also for the Bees, Jaylee Matthews and Jade Wilson were named to the District 6-4A First Team and Kennedy Coffee and Katie McIrvin took Second Team honors.

District 6-4A All-District Awards

• Co-MVPs: Jeana Douglas, Glen Rose; Alee McClendon, Stephenville

• Offensive MVP: Landry Withers, Stephenville

• Co-Defensive MVP: Hannah Cantwell, Glen Rose; Caitlin Chacon, Gatesville

• Newcomer of the Year: Mya Wilson, Stephenville

• Co-6th Man of the Year: Morgan Lovejoy, Lampasas; Tamaiya Wesley, Stephenville

• Coach of the Year: Jason Hodges, Stephenville

First Team

• Tessa Goodwin, Brownwood

• Ainsley Warren, Gatesville

• Allaiya Jones, Gatesville

• Aimee Flippen, Glen Rose

• Hazel Hawkins, Glen Rose

• Abby Stephenson, Glen Rose

• Juliana Dwamena, Lampasas

• Jaylee Matthews, Stephenville

• Jade Wilson, Stephenville

Second Team

• Jaylen Savage, Brownwood

• Jenna Coward; Gatesville

• Kamryn Higginbotham, Gatesville

• Cadence Smalley, Gatesville

• Zaidey Mills, Glen Rose

• Taylor Alle, Lampasas

• Addison McDonald, Lampasas

• Kennedy Coffee, Stephenville

• Katie McIrvin, Stephenville

Honorable Mention

• Alexa Arreola, Brownwood; CarolAnn Hertzel, Brownwood; Lindset Larose, Brownwood; Brooke Price, Brownwood; Taylor Coward, Gatesville; Kagen Hunt, Gatesville; Kaydence Davis, Glen Rose; Samantha Ellenberger, Glen Rose; Kyleigh Ball, Lampasas; Laurie Bender, Lampasas; Coble Chandler, Lampasas; Zoe Birdwell, Stephenville

Academic All-District

• Brownwood: Alexa Arreola; Tessa Goodwin; Lexi Greer; CarolAnn Hertzel; Lindsey Larose; Naysa Leach; Brooke Price; Mady Pyle; Kynslee Walker

• Gatesville: Charlee Barron; Caitlin Chacon; Jenna Coward; Taylor Coward; Kamryn Higginbotham; Allaiya Jones; Cade Smalley; Aluyah Trotter; Ainsley Warren

• Glen Rose: Hannah Cantwell; Kaydence Davis; Jeana Douglas; Samantha Ellenberger; Aimee Flippen; Hazel Hawkins; Abby Stephenson

• Lampasas: Taylor Allen; Jamie Ball; Laurcy Bender; Julia Dwamena; Morgan Lovejoy; Addison McDonald; Bre Quarles; Apsen Wheeler

• Stephenville: Zoe Birdwell; Kennedy Coffee; Seren Fowler; Alee McClendon; Katie McIrvin; Jaylee Matthews; Jade Wilson; Mya Wilson; Landri Withers