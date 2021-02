Stephenville Empire-Tribune

The Stephenville Yellowjackets (15-9, 3-5) closed out the regular season with a 45-39 loss at district champion Glen Rose on Friday night.

Trace Morrison led the Jackets with seven points.

The Yellowjackets, who finished fourth in District 6-4A, will meet District 5-4A champ Wichita Falls-Hirschi (21-5, 10-0). Day, site and time are TBA.