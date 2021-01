Jay Hinton

For the Empire-Tribune

The Stephenville Yellow Jackets fell to 14-6 overall and 2-2 in District 6-4A play with a 56-36 loss to Glen Rose at Stephenville High School on Tuesday.

Coy Eakin led the Yellow Jackets with seven points in the loss.

Halfway through the district season, the Yellow Jackets are in a three-way tie with Brownwood and Lampasas for second place.